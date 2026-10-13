PHOTO / WORLD
Gas shortage
By VCG Published: Oct 13, 2026 11:23 PM
Nepali people line up with empty cooking gas cylinders while waiting for supplies in Kathmandu on October 13, 2026. Nepal is facing a cooking gas shortage as recent flash floods and landslides have disrupted transport. Photo: VCG

Nepali people line up with empty cooking gas cylinders while waiting for supplies in Kathmandu on October 13, 2026. Nepal is facing a cooking gas shortage as recent flash floods and landslides have disrupted transport. Photo: VCG




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