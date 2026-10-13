Nepali people line up with empty cooking gas cylinders while waiting for supplies in Kathmandu on October 13, 2026. Nepal is facing a cooking gas shortage as recent flash floods and landslides have disrupted transport. Photo: VCG
Firefighters conduct safety operations near the Marche des Enfants Rouges market in central Paris on October 12, 2026. ...
A severe shortage of cooking gas struck several regions of Yemen, multiplying the suffering of millions of people ...
Nabiha Badour, a 75-year-old Syrian woman, refuses to stay home and wait for sons to take care of ...