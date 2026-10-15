BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China ready to continue facilitating review, approval of rare-earth export licenses to Europe, urges reciprocation: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Oct 15, 2026 03:30 PM
MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT



China stands ready to continue facilitating the review and approval of rare-earth export licenses to Europe, and hopes the European side will reciprocate by facilitating the resolution of key individual cases concerning licenses for Chinese entities in the dual-use field, China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday, responding to a question about rare-earth export licenses to the EU.

"China will work with the European side to keep leveraging the export control dialogue mechanism and promote the growth of bilateral trade in dual-use items," He said.




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