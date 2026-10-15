Apple Intelligence, Alibaba Qwen set for late-October beta model launch in Chinese mainland market: media

Apple Intelligence Photo: VCG

Apple Intelligence and Alibaba Qwen large-language model (LLM) have received regulatory approval in China, with a beta version expected to be launched later in October, Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook said during an ongoing visit to Shanghai on Thursday, the STAR Market Daily reported.The initial rollout version will include live translation, writing tools and photo cleanup features, while the upgraded AI-powered Siri assistant will not be included, Cook said. "We are very pleased that the first batch of core Apple Intelligence features can now be gradually rolled out," the STAR Market Daily quoted Cook as saying.The development would mark a significant step in bringing Apple's artificial intelligence to the Chinese market, as the US technology giant seeks to expand its AI ecosystem through cooperation with Chinese technology companies.The announcement follows progress in regulatory approvals. According to a STAR Market Daily report on Wednesday, citing records from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Apple's foldable phone iPhone Duo, model A3721, had its network access permits updated on September 29 to include registration numbers for Apple Intelligence, Alibaba's Tongyi Wanxiang, and Qwen AI models.Earlier, in July, Apple Intelligence appeared among seven on-device generative AI services that completed regulatory filing procedures in China.The latest development comes as Apple accelerates its broader AI strategy, extending intelligent capabilities beyond smartphones to connected home devices.On Tuesday, Apple unveiled HomeView, a new smart-home hub powered by an upgraded, personalized Siri AI assistant, according to a Reuters' report. The device, priced from $299 and scheduled to begin shipping in November, features a seven-inch screen and facial recognition capabilities, allowing users to manage connected devices such as smart locks, thermostats, and doorbells, read the report.Apple demonstrated Siri AI recognizing a user's face and performing personalized tasks, including retrieving recipes from text messages, finding nearby farmers' markets and updating shopping lists, Reuters reported, highlighting Apple's efforts to compete with Amazon and Google's smart-home ecosystems.The developments underscore Apple's growing focus on integrating AI into its hardware products, while its cooperation with Alibaba Qwen provides a pathway for offering Chinese localized AI solutions to Chinese consumers, a Chinese expert noted.Global Times