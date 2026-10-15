Anhui pledges stronger support for CXMT as China accelerates chip development

CXMT Photo: VCG

East China's Anhui Province has pledged stronger support for leading Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), as the province seeks to expand its integrated circuit industry, strengthen technological innovation and build a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster.Li stressed the need to fully support CXMT in expanding its operations and strengthening its competitiveness, while fostering leading semiconductor enterprises and specialized small and medium-sized businesses, and attracting more upstream and downstream suppliers to establish operations in the province.The provincial government's commitment reflects China's broader push to strengthen its semiconductor industrial ecosystem, with industry analysts noting that coordinated development across chip manufacturing, equipment, materials and research institutions is essential to achieving sustained technological progress.CXMT, based in Hefei, capital of Anhui, is one of China's leading manufacturers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, which are widely used in smartphones, computers, tablets and servers.During the inspection, Li visited the company's product exhibition and production facilities, where he was briefed on its operations, technological research and development, and industrial ecosystem.He encouraged the company to further diversify its product portfolio, expand into domestic and international markets, and accelerate research into new technologies, architectures and products.The push to strengthen CXMT is part of Anhui's broader efforts to develop its high-tech manufacturing sector, which has maintained strong growth momentum. In the first eight months, Anhui's computer, communications and other electronic equipment manufacturing sector grew by 69.7 percent year-on-year, while its high-tech manufacturing sector expanded by 50.5 percent, demonstrating strong growth momentum, according to official data.The latest provincial commitment came less than a month after CXMT announced a major technological advance in its memory chip manufacturing capabilities.In September, the company announced that its fifth-generation DRAM technology platform, known as G5, had entered mass production, alongside new LPDDR5X memory products featuring advantages in both power efficiency and cost competitiveness.The technological progress reflects the growing capabilities of China's domestic memory chip industry, which has historically faced strong competition from established international manufacturers, Xiang Ligang, a veteran telecom and tech policy observer, told the Global Times..Sustained policy support for leading semiconductor manufacturers such as CXMT could have broader implications for China's technological development, as the growth of major chipmakers can create opportunities for domestic equipment suppliers, materials producers and research institutions, said Xiang.The commitment comes as China steps up efforts to enhance its domestic semiconductor capabilities amid growing global demand for advanced memory chips driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.