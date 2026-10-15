Smart manufacturing takes center stage at Canton Fair, with global partners co-creating next-gen tech

Visitors watch a robot boxing demonstration at the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on October 15, 2026. Marking its 70th anniversary, the fair brings together more than 30,000 exhibitors and is expected to attract about 340,000 overseas buyers. Photo: VCG

Super crowded. This would be the first impression when walking into the Service Robots zone at the 140th Canton Fair, before even looking at the latest smart products. Visitors waited for five to 10 minutes on average to enter the exhibition hall on Wednesday, the first day of the fair, rushing to see cutting-edge products showcased by Chinese firms.This session of the fair has already set multiple records. Some 64 percent of exhibitors are applying industrial internet, artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. New products account for 23.2 percent of exhibits, while green products make up 26 percent, the Global Times learned from the organizer.More than 700 new product launches will be held at the Canton Fair, with the overall debut number up 15 percent and debuts in emerging sectors such as service robots, smart healthcare, intelligent manufacturing and new energy rising by about 20 percent.High-tech global debuts at the fair are no longer one-way showcases by Chinese firms, exhibitors said. Instead, they mark collaborative openings in which Chinese companies and overseas partners jointly define next-generation products and build shared supply chains. The model of "co-creating standards, sharing technology and expanding markets together" is becoming a clear trend.At the booth of Guangzhou Chengzhi Intelligent Machinery Technology Co (CZI), industrial drones drew strong interest among overseas buyers. "Overseas markets already contribute 30 to 40 percent of sales, with sharp growth in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia," Zhang Kai, deputy president of CZI, told the Global Times on Thursday.The national "little giant" enterprise unveiled its "stream drone" series that extends optical and acoustic technologies to ground applications for public security, emergency response, firefighting, forestry and agriculture. The company brought more than a dozen new products this session."We're not just selling products, but also offering comprehensive services and solutions," said Zhang. The company is building an integrated solution that combines aerial and ground capabilities, software and hardware, and is powered by AI.Sichuan Jiuzhou Electric Group Co (Jezetek) debuted its third-generation impact rail bolt robot for railway maintenance. Weighing about 40 kilograms, the machine can tighten or loosen a set of bolts in five to seven seconds and cover 20 kilometers on a single battery charge."The robot is equipped with radar for automatic obstacle detection and avoidance. We are already in discussions with overseas railway operators for sales," Bai Yang, manager of overseas business at Jezetek, told the Global Times on Thursday.Shanxi Jia Shi Da Robot Technology Co (JSD Robot) displayed its seventh-generation window-cleaning robot, the T50. Niu Liqun, chairperson of JSD Robot, told the Global Times on Thursday that the latest model incorporates user feedback from roughly 1 million customers globally annually.Features include full-coverage soft cleaning cloths guided by AI, anti-slip design for winter use, and vacuum systems that remove sand to prevent scratching glass. The product has been exported to more than 50 countries, with overseas sales surging more than 180 percent in the first nine months of 2026.JSD is also working with partners to build international standards for the family-use window-cleaning robot category, Niu said.Other stands highlighted closer collaborations. A Fujian-based manufacturer that once produced original equipment manufacturer coffee machines for a German client now offers its own AI-powered fully automatic models with original designs. The former German customer has become its European agent as the two sides are jointly developing market-specific versions.Meanwhile, some buyers noted that Chinese manufacturers are no longer simply selling products. They are offering complete solutions, co-developing technology and building long-term partnerships. Intelligent manufacturing has become the bridge linking Chinese innovation with global demand."Every session, we develop new suppliers and build new relationships at the Canton Fair. I think the Canton Fair is the quickest and best way not only to meet new suppliers but also to find new products, see what innovations are happening in the market, and get ahead of them with our partners," Dexter Vaz, CEO of Texas-based Upper Echelon Products, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Vaz started attending the Canton Fair as a buyer in 2024."We can exchange knowledge of AI and technologies here at the Canton Fair," Juan Camilo Basto, co-funder of Basal Trading Co, a member of the Colombian-Chinese Chamber of Investment and Commerce, told the Global Times.Juan has attended the Canton Fair 25 times. "I was amazed that smart items, such as smart healthcare products, have been developing a lot here. I plan to visit the Service Robots area to find new solutions for my country."