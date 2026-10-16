Four Chinese authorities urge over 30 major automakers to strengthen testing, curb misleading marketing

Visitors check out the front trunk of a new energy vehicle at the 2026 Hainan International Auto Expo and the 8th Hainan International New Energy Vehicle Exhibition in Haikou, South China’s Hainan Province, on July 9, 2026. Photo: VCG





Four Chinese authorities held talks with more than 30 major automakers on Thursday to strengthen oversight of vehicle design and testing during research and development, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Friday.The move came after MIIT and two other government departments launched a joint investigation into reports of brake pedal bracket fractures in certain vehicles.The Thursday meeting, involving MIIT, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the State Administration for Market Regulation, aimed to safeguard product safety and promote high-quality development of the automotive industry.Automakers should firmly resist irrational competition and strengthen the management of innovative vehicle designs and R&D testing and validation, according to the ministry.Companies were urged to improve their testing capabilities, thoroughly assess the safety of innovative designs, conduct adequate testing and validation, and promptly eliminate safety hazards.They should also accurately promote the operating limits and conditions of use of innovative designs, as well as the testing and validation conducted. False, exaggerated or misleading promotions are prohibited. Companies must not promote vehicle functions using scenarios that violate road traffic regulations or encourage drivers to neglect their responsibility to drive safely.MIIT said it will accelerate the development and revision of relevant standards and raise minimum safety requirements. It will continue inspections of major automakers, take strict action against companies with identified problems in accordance with laws and regulations, and publicly name them.Global Times