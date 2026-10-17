China’s vocational education supplies nearly 10 million skilled, high-quality workers to all sectors each year: white paper

The opening ceremony of the 2026 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in North China's Tianjin Municipality on October 16, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the organizers





China’s vocational education system is supplying the labor market with nearly 10 million skilled professionals and high-quality workers each year, strengthening the country’s talent base for industrial upgrading and economic development, according to a white paper released on Saturday at a major educational event in Tianjin.China’s vocational education system has expanded sharply in scale and capability, with the average length of schooling among new entrants to the workforce reaching 14.35 years, said the document.The white paper was released on the 2026 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, which runs from Thursday to Saturday in North China's Tianjin Municipality.China's vocational education is rooted in the rich heritage of Chinese craftsmanship and creation. It shoulders the mission of strengthening the foundations of the real economy and serving major national strategies; embodies the educational ideal that everyone can become a talent and fully display their talents; and demonstrates its vitality of the times, with broad prospects and great potential.According to the Ministry of Education, China has established the world’s largest modern vocational education system, and the vocational education system has been improved overtime. Vocational schools supply more than 70 percent of new frontline skilled workers annually.According to the white paper, the country’s vocational education sector is now supported by 10,792 vocational schools nationwide, with more than 30 million students enrolled. It added that vocational schools offer 1,491 majors, covering all 41 industrial categories in China’s economy.In 2025, China had 5.8204 million higher vocational education graduates and 5.2182 million secondary vocational education graduates, the white paper said.In recent years, secondary and higher vocational education has provided annual schooling opportunities for about 5 million junior middle school graduates and nearly 6 million age-appropriate young people seeking upper secondary and higher education.The white paper also noted that vocational education has helped nearly 3 million families each year have their first family member attend college.As of now, China had 9,151 secondary vocational schools including technical schools, 1,554 junior colleges, and 124 vocational universities. In addition, 52 regular universities have launched vocational undergraduate programs.Higher vocational institutions now make up more than half of China’s higher education institution, said the white paper.In addition, a comprehensive financial aid system combining tuition waivers, grants, and scholarships has also been in place for vocational students, said the document. In 2025, nearly 160 million instances of financial aid were provided to students at all levels of education, with total funding exceeding 390 billion yuan ($58.3 billion).Global Times