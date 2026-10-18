PHOTO / CHINA
Feast of filiality
By VCG Published: Oct 19, 2026 12:17 AM
A subdistrict in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province holds a banquet to mark Chongyang Festival on October 18, 2026. Also known as China's Seniors' Day, it honors the country's traditional virtues of filial piety and family love. Photo: VCG

A subdistrict in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province holds a banquet to mark Chongyang Festival on October 18, 2026. Also known as China's Seniors' Day, it honors the country's traditional virtues of filial piety and family love. Photo: VCG




RELATED ARTICLES
Holiday welcome

As Hong Kong observes the Chongyang Festival holiday, travelers cross the Huanggang Port border into Shenzhen on October ...

Showing care

Ahead of the approaching Chongyang Festival, a primary school teacher works on a leaf carving with the theme ...

Activities held across China to celebrate Chongyang Festival

Activities held across China to celebrate Chongyang Festival