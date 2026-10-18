Feast of filiality

A subdistrict in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province holds a banquet to mark Chongyang Festival on October 18, 2026. Also known as China's Seniors' Day, it honors the country's traditional virtues of filial piety and family love. Photo: VCG
As Hong Kong observes the Chongyang Festival holiday, travelers cross the Huanggang Port border into Shenzhen on October ...
Ahead of the approaching Chongyang Festival, a primary school teacher works on a leaf carving with the theme ...
Activities held across China to celebrate Chongyang Festival