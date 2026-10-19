China urges UK not to follow EU lead on EV restrictions, vows countermeasures if restrictions imposed: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

A spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday urged the UK to abide by WTO rules, exercise caution and avoid simply following the EU's approach, stressing that China will closely monitor relevant developments, when commenting on reports that UK Trade Minister Anas Sarwar claimed Britain and the European Union must "work together and act in lockstep" to address China's dominance in the auto industry and was still discussing possible additional tariffs on Chinese EVs with European partners.China-UK cooperation in the auto industry is complementary, equal and mutually beneficial, the spokesperson said. If the UK insists on imposing restrictive measures on Chinese electric vehicles, China will take resolute countermeasures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries.Global Times