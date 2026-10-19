Mountain drilling rig

China's first mountain-type automated 5,000 meters modular drilling rig is installed at Well Su10-70-47 in Ordos, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on October 19, 2026. Photo: VCG
A person with vision impairment uses an intelligent robotic guide dog to cross the road in Tangshan, North ...
A subdistrict in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province holds a banquet to mark Chongyang Festival on October 18, ...
A visitor takes photos at the Yungang Grottoes special exhibition hosted at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, Southwest ...