PHOTO / CHINA
Mountain drilling rig
By VCG Published: Oct 20, 2026 12:09 AM
China's first mountain-type automated 5,000 meters modular drilling rig is installed at Well Su10-70-47 in Ordos, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on October 19, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's first mountain-type automated 5,000 meters modular drilling rig is installed at Well Su10-70-47 in Ordos, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on October 19, 2026. Photo: VCG




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