Chinese PLA forces track, monitor USS Charleston illegally intruding into waters adjacent to China’s Xianbin Jiao

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In the early hours of Tuesday, the US littoral combat ship USS Charleston, illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to Xianbin Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao without approval from the Chinese government. The PLA Southern Theater Command Navy dispatched forces to track and monitor the US vessel in accordance with laws and regulations.China holds indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters. The US action infringes upon China’s sovereign rights and interests, jeopardizes maritime security, and is detrimental to regional peace and stability. The US side should immediately cease such activities. Forces of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and uphold regional peace and stability, a spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command Navy said in a statement.Global Times