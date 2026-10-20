China consistently opposes overstretching concept of natl security: FM on US banning use of DeepSeek by govt agencies

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China consistently opposes US overstretching the concept of national security, and politicizing science and technology as well as economic and trade issues, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.Mao made the remarks when responding to a question regarding that the US administration has barred US government agencies from using products or services developed by Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek on grounds of national security.Mao added that China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.Global Times