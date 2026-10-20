Sustainability Global Leaders Conference 2026 opens in Shanghai, drawing over 300 guests. Photo: Lu Ting/GT

The three-day Sustainability Global Leaders Conference 2026 kicked off in Shanghai on Tuesday, bringing together more than 300 distinguished guests from around the world, including representatives of relevant United Nations agencies and various international organizations, Nobel Prize and Turing Award laureates, senior executives from leading Chinese and international companies, and renowned think tank experts. The participants will engage in high-level discussions on the real-world challenges and opportunities facing global sustainable development, build cross-sector consensus, and explore diverse, practical approaches to advancing development.