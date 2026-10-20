Chinese premier says SCO should promote regional stability, prosperity, contribute to global development

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should strive to promote regional stability and prosperity while contributing to common development worldwide, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday.



Li made the remarks while addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of Member States of the SCO in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe.



Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the SCO, Li said the Bishkek summit held in September achieved a series of important outcomes, injecting fresh impetus into the promotion of peace and development.



Meanwhile, factors contributing to global instability and uncertainty continue to increase, he added.



He noted that at the Bishkek summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that at the crossroads concerning the future of humanity, the SCO should shoulder its historic responsibility and take the initiative in steering the course of history.



To achieve this, Li said, all parties need to build greater consensus both on the level of underlying principles, including vision, philosophy and thinking, and the level of practical approaches, including operations and implementation.



At the level of underlying principles, he emphasized the importance of having a clear understanding of several fundamental issues and the vision to discern broader trends.



At present, Li said, different schools of thought are interacting and competing on the international stage, but multipolarity and economic globalization remain the prevailing trends.



Li called for embracing a global perspective and a strong sense of responsibility for the world, saying that the SCO should continue to uphold the Shanghai Spirit.



He urged the SCO to demonstrate perseverance in pursuing long-term goals. Noting that SCO countries share a common aspiration to promote friendship, safeguard security and pursue development, Li said all parties should remain steadfast, strengthen solidarity and move forward with resolve.



At the level of practical approaches, the premier said all parties need to strengthen cooperation and pursue practical innovation.



China stands ready to work hand in hand with all member states to enhance the organization's operational efficiency, strengthen and consolidate cooperation projects, and play a leading and exemplary role in advancing the SCO's high-quality development, implementing the four global initiatives proposed by President Xi, and building a community with a shared future for humanity, Li said.



He said China is ready to work with all parties to strengthen coordination and complete, as soon as possible, the institutional frameworks and rules for the four security centers.



China is also willing to sponsor 1,000 medical professionals from SCO countries to come to China for further training, continuously enhancing the well-being of people across the region, the premier said.



In recent years, the international community has seen growing calls to strengthen multilateralism and reform and improve global governance, Li said, noting that the SCO should strive to unite more international partners and play an active role at the global level.



To this end, he noted, it is particularly important to seek common ground while reserving differences and to build consensus while resolving differences.



The SCO should strengthen economic and trade cooperation and promote regional economic integration by leveraging the complementary strengths of its members, build a stable and resilient system of international transport corridors, and safeguard the stability and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains, Li said.



The SCO should also seek common interests amid differences in countries' concerns and work together to uphold world peace and stability, while promoting harmony and coexistence amid cultural differences, Li added.

