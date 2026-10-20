Cheerful friend

A robot stands on display at the 2026 Physical AI & World Model Conference in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on October 20, 2026. The event's theme is "modeling the physical world, empowering a better future." Photo: VCG
Visitors watch bionic robot fish on display at an exhibition on smart robots in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu ...
China’s first mountain-type automated 5,000 meters modular drilling rig is installed at Well Su10-70-47 in Ordos, North China’s ...
Ahead of World Food Day which falls on October 16, kindergarteners make a circle in a playground and ...