PHOTO / CHINA
Cheerful friend
By VCG Published: Oct 20, 2026 11:57 PM
A robot stands on display at the 2026 Physical AI & World Model Conference in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on October 20, 2026. The event's theme is

A robot stands on display at the 2026 Physical AI & World Model Conference in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on October 20, 2026. The event's theme is "modeling the physical world, empowering a better future." Photo: VCG




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