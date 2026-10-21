Export controls on Japan aim to prevent 'remilitarization,' nuclear ambitions: FM on reported Japanese request for US help to ease rare-earth curbs

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has imposed export controls on Japan in accordance with laws and regulations, with the aim of preventing Japan's "remilitarization" and attempts to acquire nuclear weapons, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, responding to a Financial Times report that Japan had sought US help in urging China to ease related rare-earth export restrictions amid a potential yttrium shortage.Mao said China's position on maintaining the stability and security of global critical mineral production and supply chains remains unchanged, and that all parties have a responsibility to play a constructive role in this regard.Global Times