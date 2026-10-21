Global Times ‘Overseas China Week’ photo exhibition in Heidelberg offers closer look at China’s green transition, innovation and everyday life

The Green and Innovation: China and Germany Embark on a Vibrant Future photo exhibition Photo: Hu Yuwei/GT
Creative cultural products and multimedia reports by the Global Times on display at the exhibition Photo: Hu Yuwei/GT
Guests show creative cultural products at the exhibition. Photo: Hu Yuwei/GT
He also spoke about exchanges between China and Germany on technologies such as triple-glazed windows and gas-filled glazing. Chinese companies subsequently applied related technologies in production. In his view, the value of technological exchange lies not merely in introducing a product, but in translating the experience accumulated in different countries into practical applications. A guest visits the photo exhibition. Photo: Cao Siqi/GT
From technological innovation to everyday life
At IFA Berlin 2026, held in September, a robot developed by Shenzhen-based EngineAI interacted enthusiastically with visitors. The exhibition featured a photograph of people gathering around the robot: some were filming with their phones, while others leaned forward to observe it, creating a scene filled with curiosity about the interaction between humans and machines.
A veteran German business journalist told the Global Times that robots were no longer merely technological concepts confined to laboratories. They were becoming products that appeared at exhibitions and interacted directly with the public. The journalist said the photograph gave her a sense of the "warmth" and "hope" that emerge as machines become part of human life.
Similar discussions arose beside another photograph in the exhibition's second chapter "Driven by Innovation."
In September 2026, an electric bus made by Chinese automaker BYD served as an official shuttle at the 72nd IAA Transportation trade fair in Hanover, Germany. For German visitors, this was hardly an unfamiliar scene. As Chinese new energy vehicles enter more overseas markets, the German public is increasingly likely to encounter Chinese electric vehicles on the road.
The photograph naturally prompted discussion that extended beyond a single shuttle bus to electric mobility, the energy transition and the development of China's automotive industry.
Frank Sieren, a German columnist, author and veteran journalist who has covered China for major German media outlets, told the Global Times that the photographs might surprise many Germans because their existing perceptions of China did not necessarily encompass every aspect of the country's development.
He said the exhibition offered a broader perspective, allowing visitors to see what China was doing and better understand its development capabilities.
A guest visits the photo exhibition. Photo: Cao Siqi/GT
He stressed that understanding a country requires looking at its different facets rather than relying on a single, one-sided impression. A photo in the exhibition: A volunteer medical team from Shanghai, organized by the Red Cross Society of China, screens local children for congenital heart disease in Kashi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in May 2023.
Sieren's own impressions of Chinese cities echoed the exhibition's focus on modernization. He spoke particularly warmly of Xiong'an New Area, saying he liked the way it combined modern architecture with the natural environment, creating a good balance between the two.
In his view, Xiong'an's modernization was not simply about the size of the city or the height of its buildings. It addressed a question that ordinary people could readily understand: Can a city preserve natural spaces and provide a more comfortable living environment while developing rapidly?
The photographs of Xiong'an in the exhibition presented China's urban development from precisely this perspective. They showed waterways, green spaces and modern buildings interwoven in the urban landscape. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, the city has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city. This new area is designed to relieve functions that are non-essential to Beijing's role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
In the exhibition's third chapter "Path to Modernization," a photograph of a traditional culture class at a kindergarten in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, taken in 2023, turned visitors' attention to China's border regions.
The image came from an on-the-ground reporting trip by Global Times journalist Shan Jie. It captured the sincere, radiant smiles of Tibetan children, a scene that moved visitors at the exhibition.
Rather than relying on textual explanations, the photograph conveyed a picture of life in Xizang through an authentic everyday scene. It offered German audiences a glimpse of the region's development and the lives of its people, illustrating that modernization is not simply about the growth of macroeconomic indicators. It is also reflected in the smiles on people's faces and in the security, well-being and happiness that ordinary people can experience in their daily lives.
Understanding begins with seeing one another
For Chinese and German participants amid debates over geopolitics and international trade, the exhibition carried an additional significance.
Jörg Lau, an international affairs journalist at the German weekly newspaper Die Zeit, told the Global Times that amid disagreements over issues such as market access and trade practices, it was important to focus on areas where cooperation remained possible and explore new opportunities for collaboration.
The exhibition offered concrete examples that could help people "find a path toward a future characterized by greater cooperation," he said.
He also advised German media colleagues to "go to China and see for themselves," describing firsthand visits as one of the most direct and effective ways to understand a country.
A photo in the exhibition: A volunteer medical team from Shanghai, organized by the Red Cross Society of China, screens local children for congenital heart disease in Kashi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in May 2023.
The Green and Innovation: China and Germany Embark on a Vibrant Future photo exhibition Photo: Hu Yuwei/GT
This helps explain why the exhibition began with concrete scenes. When visitors see industries continuing beneath solar panels, green spaces preserved in modern cities, children learning traditional culture and musicians performing together on stage, China becomes more than an abstract label associated with "great-power competition," a "technology race" or a "trade rival."
It becomes a place of cities, technologies and everyday jobs, inhabited by people with their own lives and genuine emotions.
The value of the photo exhibition in Heidelberg lies not in leading every visitor to exactly the same conclusions, but in offering concrete images that invite people to pause, observe, ask questions and exchange views.
When people from different countries recognize familiar challenges in these scenes while discovering the different ways others are addressing them, a starting point for mutual understanding begins to emerge.
Jörg Lau, international correspondent for German media Die Zeit, visits the photo exhibition and tries the panda brooch. Photo: Hu Yuwei/GT