Xi calls for new achievements on new Long March

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for new achievements on the new Long March as China commemorates the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army's Long March."Only by remembering history can we create a brighter future," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, when addressing a gathering held in Beijing to mark the anniversary.Under Xi's proposal, all participants stood up and observed a moment of silence for the revolutionary heroes who gave their lives during the Long March and in revolutionary struggles across China.From October 1934 to October 1936, the Red Army marched through more than 10 provinces during the Long March, opening up a new chapter in the Chinese revolution, Xi said."This earth-shattering revolutionary feat holds great significance in the history of our Party, country and military, and has a profound impact on our path toward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he noted.Xi stressed that the Party's right leadership and the establishment of Mao Zedong's core position were decisive for the victory of the Red Army's Long March.The Party and the Red Army relied on firm conviction, Xi said, adding that troops with noble ideals and firm beliefs are invincible.Xi emphasized the importance of integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities in addressing the country's issues and problems.He further underscored that the people will always be the source of strength and a strong support for the Party and the people's armed forces.Xi said the great spirit of the Long March demonstrates the power of loyalty, truth, justice and unity. "It will always be a precious treasure and a powerful driving force inspiring us to overcome difficulties and forge ahead courageously."He said the road of the Long March continues to extend. "On our new journey, we are now committed to realizing the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization," he said.