PHOTO / WORLD
Rare ceremony
By VCG Published: Oct 22, 2026 11:01 PM
Tourists gather to watch the sun as it sends a beam of light into the Great Temple of Ramses II's dark inner chamber in Abu Simbel, Egypt, on October 22, 2026, a rare 3,200-year-old astronomical ceremony that happens twice a year. Photo: VCG

Tourists gather to watch the sun as it sends a beam of light into the Great Temple of Ramses II's dark inner chamber in Abu Simbel, Egypt, on October 22, 2026, a rare 3,200-year-old astronomical ceremony that happens twice a year. Photo: VCG


RELATED ARTICLES
Rice season

A farmer plows a rice field with a tractor at the start of the rice planting season in ...

In pics: ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in Iraq

Visitors tour the grand ziggurat at the ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in the western outskirts of Baghdad, ...

Ready for the runoff

An electoral worker prepares an electronic voting machine ahead of Brazil's presidential runoff election in Brasilia, Brazil, on ...