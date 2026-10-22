Rare ceremony

Tourists gather to watch the sun as it sends a beam of light into the Great Temple of Ramses II's dark inner chamber in Abu Simbel, Egypt, on October 22, 2026, a rare 3,200-year-old astronomical ceremony that happens twice a year. Photo: VCG
A farmer plows a rice field with a tractor at the start of the rice planting season in ...
Visitors tour the grand ziggurat at the ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in the western outskirts of Baghdad, ...
An electoral worker prepares an electronic voting machine ahead of Brazil's presidential runoff election in Brasilia, Brazil, on ...