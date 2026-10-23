BUSINESS / ECONOMY
Arbitrary restrictions on trade, investment serve no party's interests: FM on US proposal to expand outbound investment curbs to biotechnology
By Global Times Published: Oct 23, 2026 03:37 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



Overstretching the concept of national security, adopting discriminatory measures against specific countries and imposing arbitrary restrictions on economic, trade and investment activities are not in the interests of any party, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday when commenting on the US government's proposal to expand outbound investment restrictions to include biotechnology.

The US should abide by market economy principles, stop interfering with normal economic and trade cooperation between companies, and earnestly safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains. China will closely follow relevant developments and take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, Mao said.

Global Times

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