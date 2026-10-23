China's top diplomat calls for China-US joint efforts on AI development, governance

China and the United States have both the capability and the responsibility to jointly develop and govern artificial intelligence (AI) well, ensuring that its development remains under human control and benefits the people, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.



"We should not only guard against risks but also engage in cooperation to jointly discuss globally-applicable rules and standards so that AI serves to promote common prosperity and safeguard common security," Wang said.



China maintains that AI development should be inclusive, beneficial, for the positive and for good, he said.

