Luminous Brilliance: Ancient Arts Rejuvenated at POLY MGM MUSEUM in Macao

Luminous Brilliance: The Artistry of Zibo Liuli opens in Macao.

Liuli Artistry Pushes Past Traditional Imaginative Boundaries

On October 15, an exhibition of "fire-forged art" that spans three millennia made its debut in Macao. Luminous Brilliance: The Artistry of Zibo Liuli, jointly presented by POLY MGM MUSEUM, the National Museum of China, and the Zibo Ceramic and Glass Museum, held its opening ceremony at MGM Macau's multi-purpose venue, the Fantasy Box. The opening was witnessed by over 500 guests from all walks of life, both local and international.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chen Li, Deputy Director of the National Museum of China, remarked, "Zibo liuli embodies the wisdom and innovative spirit of generations of artisans and carries a rich cultural legacy. We sincerely hope visitors will step into the dazzling world of Zibo liuli and experience the unique charm of Chinese liuli art."Zu Bin, Chairman of China Poly Group Corporation Limited, added, "This exhibition is not only another significant achievement in the deepening strategic partnership between Poly and MGM, but also a vivid example of the museum's efforts to promote the creative ­transformation and innovative ­development of intangible cultural heritage."In her opening address, Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, remarked that the POLY MGM MUSEUM provides a platform where diverse cultures along the Silk Road can meet, engage and learn from one another in Macao, a city where East and West converge. MGM will continue to serve as both a "connector" and a "partner" in cultural exchange. "We look forward to working with more collaborators to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of cultural ­tourism and contribute to the preservation and promotion of Chinese culture," she said.This exhibition is more than a southward relocation of artifacts. The vibrant liuli - a type of ancient Chinese glass - forged in the furnaces of Shandong has landed in Macao, a nexus of multicultural exchange, building a cultural bridge that can be touched and felt.This exhibition brings together nearly 180 pieces (sets) of ancient and contemporary liuli treasures, arranged under three themes: "Forging a Millennial Legacy," "Eternal Iridescence," and "Exquisite Objects of Radiant Beauty" - tracing the more than 3,000-year development of Chinese liuli. From Warring States Period Dragonfly-Eye Liuli Bead bearing marks of foreign civilizations, to a Qing Dynasty White-Ground Overlay Ruby-Red Glass Vase with Lotus Scrolls, to the Liuli Phoenix Crown innovatively crafted by contemporary artisans, each object bears witness to the evolution of this craft from ancient ritual vessels and court furnishings to contemporary artistic creation.

Liuli Phoenix Crown

Ancient Objects Reborn, Exhibition Boundaries Broken

During the previous media preview, Huang Deli, a master of Chinese inside-painting art and fourth-generation inheritor of the Lu-school (Shandong School) inside-painting tradition, delivered live demonstrations, showing visitors the magic of "art within a bottle."The opening of a snuff bottle is no larger than a soybean, and a specially crafted hooked brush must be inserted inside to paint in reverse. Huang Deli ­explained that the craft demands exceptional coordination of brain, eye and hand. The narrow opening restricts brush movement, leaving no room for distraction. His oil-style inside paintings on display break the conventions of traditional Chinese ink inside painting. "Paint must be layered while still wet to capture the texture and depth characteristic of oil painting."This marks Huang Deli's debut ­exhibition in Macao. He commented, "The exhibition integrates glass pieces and inside paintings into one display. It showcases Qilu culture while embodying the integration of Chinese and Western arts."Ren Bo, a master of arts and crafts of Shandong Province, presented his work "A Thousand Rings: The Radiant Liuli Gown." The entire piece is composed of over 7,000 liuli rings interlocked one with another. This liuli skirt was created in 2024 as a gift from Ren Bo to his wife for their 15th wedding anniversary. For a long time, intangible cultural heritage works have mostly sat still behind display cases, but Ren Bo hopes this liuli artwork can step out of display cases to be worn and performed on stage. "Intangible cultural heritage is not something outdated," he said. "It can merge with elements popular today, just like Macao - a window where Chinese and Western cultures converge."The exhibition combines multimedia storytelling with large-scale LED visuals and Poly Culture's patented OLED interactive display technology to vividly present the historical stories and craftsmanship behind the exhibits. Interactive experiences, including a virtual try-on of the Liuli Phoenix Crown, allow visitors to experience the contemporary appeal of traditional craftsmanship.Specially commissioned multimedia works, including A Millennium of Glowing History and Illuminated Dialogues: Windows Beyond Borders, complement the exhibition through a dialogue between moving images and physical artifacts.The exhibition extends beyond indoor galleries. The Grande Praça outside of POLY MGM MUSEUM, the resort's signature central atrium, transforms into a radiant liuli garden of light and glass, extending the exhibition atmosphere into public spaces.The limited-time Museum Store ­features exclusive cultural-creative ­merchandise curated by the museum, alongside exquisite liuli artworks and craft pieces from Zibo, encouraging ­visitors to bring the aesthetics of liuli from the museum into everyday life. A dedicated "Luminous Moments" photo zone also invites visitors to capture memorable moments inspired by the exhibition.The museum has also launched its popular mobile interactive game and is once again presenting its immersive museum-themed night tour program, further enriching both online and offline cultural tourism experiences. Additional details will be announced in due course.

The Grande Pra?a

Liuli as Bridge, Civilizations Learning from One Another

To date, the POLY MGM MUSEUM has welcomed more than 1.6 million visitors from over 50 countries and regions. It has become one of Macao's most prominent cultural tourism landmarks and an important platform for showcasing the excellence of traditional Chinese culture to international audiences. This exhibition, spanning mountains and seas, also carries the aspirations of many parties for cultural inheritance and dialogue among civilizations.On this land where Chinese and Western civilizations meet, the ancient craft of Zibo liuli has found fresh expression. The brilliant hues forged by fires across three millennia are no longer confined to historical records and display cabinets. Through curatorial innovation, technological empowerment, and live artisan demonstrations, intangible cultural heritage from the land of Shandong has crossed mountains and seas to gain new audiences in Macao.