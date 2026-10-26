20th CPC Central Committee starts fifth plenary session

The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its fifth plenary session in Beijing on Monday morning.



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and expounded on a draft decision of the CPC Central Committee on some major issues concerning strengthening full and rigorous Party self-governance with perseverance.



The draft decision summarizes the achievements and experience of full and rigorous Party self-governance in the new era in a truth-seeking manner, and offers in-depth analysis of the situation and tasks concerning Party building at present and for some time to come. It also sets out strategic plans for strengthening full and rigorous Party self-governance with perseverance, according to a Political Bureau meeting in September that decided to submit the document to the plenum for review.



Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the full and rigorous Party self-governance has made significant progress, opened up a new frontier for the century-old Party in self-reform, and brought about historic achievements and transformations in the cause of the Party and the country, said an earlier Political Bureau meeting in July that set the plenum's agenda.



The meeting said the Party and the people have won the historical initiative to build a strong Party and country, but noted that as profound changes unfold in the world, in China and within the Party, efforts to exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance also face many new circumstances and challenges.



It called for adopting higher standards and taking more concrete measures to uphold and apply the valuable experience of full and rigorous Party self-governance in the new era, resolve the prominent issues facing Party building, and consolidate and develop the sound political environment created through Party self-supervision and self-governance.

