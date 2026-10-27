China urges Europe to respect market economy after EU eyes broader import restrictions on Chinese chemicals, furniture, and machinery

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Commenting on reports that the European Union (EU) is s discussing plans to reduce imports of Chinese chemicals, furniture, machinery and other products, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that the essence of China-EU economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. China hopes the European side will respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, avoid the abuse of trade remedy tools."China hopes the European side will respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, avoid the abuse of trade remedy tools, and use concrete actions to promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations," Guo said at a regular press conference.According to the spokesperson, the second meeting of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism has made positive progress, which shows that the two sides can fully resolve economic and trade differences properly through dialogue and consultation.Strengthening dialogue and consultation and deepening economic and trade cooperation on the basis of mutual respect is in the common interest of both sides and is also the general expectation of businesses and people in both countries, he added.Global Times