BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China to continue suspending export quota management for phosphate rock, silver in 2027, maintain export licensing: commerce ministry
By Global Times Published: Oct 29, 2026 03:51 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG


China will continue to suspend export quota management for phosphate rock and silver while maintaining export licensing requirements, according to the 2027 export quota arrangements released by China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday. 

Eligible exporters of phosphate rock or silver may apply for export licenses with valid export contracts and use the licenses to complete customs declarations and clearance procedures.

According to the ministry's earlier statements, the policy adjustment took effect on January 1, 2019, and has been maintained in subsequent years

Global Times
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