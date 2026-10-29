China’s longest metro loop line now operational in Wuhan, with transfers to 18 lines

China's longest subway loop line, Line 12 of Wuhan Metro in Central China's Hubei Province, fully opens on October 29, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from China Media Group

China's longest subway loop line, Line 12 of Wuhan Metro in Central China's Hubei Province, fully opened on Thursday. With a total length of 59.9 kilometers and 37 underground stations, the line provides interchange access to 18 existing and planned metro lines.The line runs through seven central urban districts, including Qiaokou, Jianghan, and Jiang'an. It connects the two major railway hubs of Hankou Station and Wuchang Station. The whole journey through the loop would take about 96 minutes.It was opened in two phases. Phase 1, spanning 35.3 kilometers, went into operation on May 1. The newly opened Phase 2 extends 24.6 kilometers and completes the full loop.The line crosses under the Yangtze River twice and the Han River once. It features one of China's longest cross-river metro shield tunnels and overcame a series of construction challenges, including high water pressure, complex mixed strata, and long-distance underwater shield tunneling. It serves as a demonstration project for both cluster construction of cross-river metro tunnels and large-loop rail transit development.As a demonstration project for cluster construction of cross-river metro tunnels, the opening of the Line 12 is set to break the natural barriers of the Yangtze and Han rivers that have long constrained cross-river commute. It will also support the development of a comprehensive transport hub in Wuhan city.Global Times