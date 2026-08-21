China delivers new homegrown deep-water offshore engineering vessel, pre-equipped with underwater robots

China delivers new homegrown deep-water offshore engineering vessel on August 21, 2026 in East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: Screenshot from China Media Group

China on Friday delivered an independently developed new-generation deep-water multifunctional offshore engineering vessel in East China's Jiangsu Province. The vessel, pre-equipped with underwater robots, further enhances China's professional service capabilities in subsea engineering and offshore in-service facility operations, providing critical equipment support for accelerating the development of deep-sea energy resources.Following delivery and commissioning, the vessel "Haiyang Shiyou 292" will proceed to China's Bohai Sea and other waters to carry out offshore oil and gas engineering construction operations, according to China Media Group.Measuring 126 meters in overall length and 28 meters in beam, with a displacement exceeding 17,600 tons, the deck area of the vessel "Haiyang Shiyou 292" is equivalent to nearly five standard basketball courts. Equipped with an advanced all-electric azimuth thruster propulsion system and a dynamic positioning system, the vessel is capable of unrestricted navigation in global waters.

China delivers new homegrown deep-water offshore engineering vessel on August 21, 2026 in East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: Screenshot from China Media Group

It is fitted with a 400-ton crane and is pre-configured to carry a 3,000-ton capacity reel, underwater robots, subsea trenchers, and other advanced equipment. The vessel possesses multiple operational capabilities for deep-water offshore engineering development, construction, maintenance, inspection, and emergency response. It is suitable for the full-process comprehensive operations of subsea pipeline and cable installation, seabed surveys, and transportation support across multiple sea areas, said the report.The "Haiyang Shiyou 292" innovatively applies advanced systems such as an intelligent power station and bidirectional heat-exchange heating. These enable efficient optimization of power distribution, reducing fuel consumption by approximately 15 percent compared with traditional solutions. With an endurance of 15,000 nautical miles, the vessel reaches advanced levels among similar equipment in digitalization, intelligence, and green performance, according to the report.Construction of the vessel began in December 2024. The project utilized digital twin 3D modeling and simulated installation, along with independently developed precision calculation software, dual-crane coordination, and intelligent lifting systems. Modular construction was employed, with the one-time positioning success rate reaching 100 percent, with precision at a world-leading level, the report noted.Global Times