CPC plenum concludes, adopting resolution on persevering with full, rigorous Party self-governance

The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its fifth plenary session from Monday to Thursday in Beijing, adopting a resolution on persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance.



The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee presided over the meeting. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important address, said a communique issued after the session.



At the session, participants heard and discussed a report on the work of the Political Bureau presented by Xi.



They also considered and adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance. Xi delivered explanatory remarks on the draft of the resolution.



The CPC Central Committee fully affirmed the work of the Political Bureau since the committee's fourth plenary session, the communique said.



The CPC Central Committee gave a highly positive assessment of the great achievements the Party has made in exercising full and rigorous self-governance in the new era.



"It was stressed that many favorable conditions are now in place for advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance, while we also face many new circumstances and new issues in this endeavor," the communique said.



"Dedicated to fulfilling the Party's missions and tasks, we must act in line with the overall requirements for Party building in the new era, take the Party Constitution as our fundamental guide, maintain the Party's vanguard nature, and uphold the overall leadership of the Party and the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee," said the communique.



At the session, the guiding principles for persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance were highlighted as follows: serving the Party's missions and tasks; taking strengthening the Party politically as the overarching principle; exercising rigorous governance across the board; adopting a problem-oriented approach; upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground; adhering to a top-down approach; and running the Party according to regulations.



Systematic plans for persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance were made at the session, according to the communique.



The CPC Central Committee decided at the session that the Party will convene its 21st National Congress in Beijing in the second half of 2027, said the communique.



The CPC Central Committee called upon the entire Party to rally more closely around the Party Central Committee with Xi at its core and fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

