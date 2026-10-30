Xi plays decisive role in drafting CPC leadership's resolution on full, rigorous Party self-governance: official

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has played a decisive role in drafting the Party leadership's Resolution of the Central Committee of the CPC on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance, a senior official said Friday.



Hailing the resolution as the most important outcome of the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, Tang Fangyu, head of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, said the drafting of the resolution was carried out under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Xi acting as the chief of the document drafting group, personally planning, guiding throughout the process, and setting the overall vision.



Tang made the remarks at a press conference on the guiding principles from the just-concluded plenum, which was held in Beijing from Oct. 26 to 29.

