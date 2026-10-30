CPC outlines four areas of focus in anti-corruption drive

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has outlined four areas of focus for steadfastly following a distinctive Chinese path to combating corruption in a resolution adopted at a plenary session of the CPC Central Committee, a senior anti-graft official said Friday.



The four areas include maintaining a tough stance against corruption, strengthening checks on and oversight over the exercise of power, fortifying the cultural-ethical foundations for championing integrity and disdaining corruption, and enhancing coordinated efforts to prevent corruption by rooting out audacity, opportunity, and desire.



Zhang Fuhai, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and deputy head of the National Commission of Supervision, made the remarks at a press conference on the guiding principles from the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC.



The plenum, which concluded on Thursday in Beijing, adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the CPC on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance.



Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, discipline inspection and supervisory organs across the country have filed 8.105 million cases and punished 7.922 million people, including 963 officials registered at and supervised by the CPC Central Committee, according to Zhang.



Also speaking at the press conference, Xie Chuntao, vice president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), said the resolution sets specific requirements for "ensuring the enforcement of institutions."



The resolution stresses that mandatory institutional requirements must be executed, with everyone equal before institutions, no one enjoying privileges in observing them, and no exceptions in enforcing them, Xie said.



It also requires that institutions be enforced and overseen throughout the process of Party organizations, Party members and officials performing their duties, ensuring that institutions remain authoritative at all times and effective everywhere, he added.



The resolution also calls for resolutely correcting practices in which directives are ignored and prohibitions are defied, he said.

