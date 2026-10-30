PLA Southern Theater Command conducts combat readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China’s Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas

Photo: PLA Southern Theater Command

On Friday, naval and air units of the PLA Southern Theater Command (STC) conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China’s Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. This is a necessary countermeasure in response to the Philippines’ rights-violation and provocative acts. Huangyan Dao is China’s inherent territory, the STC said in a statement on Friday.Since October, forces of the STC have strengthened readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Such patrols are aimed at further enhancing control and management over relevant waters and airspace, and serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts. Forces of the STC will resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and security and firmly uphold peace and stability in the SouthChinaSea, the statement said.