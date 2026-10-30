Xi stresses Party self-governance to ensure CPC remains strong leadership core

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed the need to persevere with full and rigorous Party self-governance to ensure that the CPC remains the strong leadership core in advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics.



Xi made the remarks at a symposium on Aug. 21 to solicit opinions from non-Party personages on drafting the resolution of the CPC Central Committee on certain major issues concerning persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance.



The resolution was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC, which concluded on Thursday in Beijing.





