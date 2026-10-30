China Coast Guard conducts law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas

Photo: CCG

On Friday, the China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of China’s Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. This is a necessary countermeasure in response to the Philippines’ rights-violation and provocative acts, the CCG said in a statement.Since October, the CCG has enhanced law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, and regulated ships engaged in illegal rights-violation activities in accordance with laws and regulations. Such patrols are meant to further strengthen orderly management of relevant waters and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to the CCG.