China’s first carrier-borne armed reconnaissance stealth drone GJ-21 completes takeoff, landing aboard Type 076 amphibious assault ship

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, is underway on Nov. 15, 2025. The Sichuan returned to the shipyard in Shanghai at around 5 p.m. Sunday after completing its maiden sea trial. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

China’s GJ-21 reconnaissance and strike stealth drone recently completed its first successful takeoff and landing aboard the Sichuan, the country’s first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, marking a breakthrough in the Chinese Navy’s ability to operate fixed-wing stealth drones from large maritime combat platforms, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The GJ-21 is the Chinese military’s first carrier-borne stealth drone integrating reconnaissance and strike capabilities. Its successful takeoff and landing demonstrate the Chinese Navy’s capability to launch and recover fixed-wing stealth drones from large maritime combat platforms.

The airborne unmanned warfare formation attends a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The Sichuan, bearing hull number 51, is the first Type 076 amphibious assault ship independently designed, developed and built by China. Launched and named on December 27, 2024, it incorporates a fully automated landing guidance system, a new integrated power system, and electromagnetic catapult and arresting technology. It can carry fixed-wing drones, helicopters and amphibious equipment, according to Xinhua.Since its first sea trial in November 2025, the Sichuan has steadily conducted sea trials as scheduled, successfully completing equipment and system checks and tests of overall operational stability, per Xinhua.Global Times