PHOTO / WORLD
Youthful collaboration
By VCG Published: Oct 30, 2026 11:29 PM
Young people from China and South Korea join a large-scale collaborative kite-making challenge in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province, on October 30, 2026. Photo: VCG

Young people from China and South Korea join a large-scale collaborative kite-making challenge in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province, on October 30, 2026. Photo: VCG




RELATED ARTICLES
Ebola outbreak

A flying robot is exhibited at the 10th Drone World Congress, which opened in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong ...

Enduring friendship

Harry Moyer, a 102-year-old Flying Tigers veteran, visits Beijing on October 29, 2023, along with other guests. Arriving ...

Rainbow road

Contestants run in the 2023 Gansu Linze Ecological Marathon on the Rainbow Trail in Zhangye, Northwest China’s Gansu ...