Youthful collaboration

Young people from China and South Korea join a large-scale collaborative kite-making challenge in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province, on October 30, 2026. Photo: VCG
A flying robot is exhibited at the 10th Drone World Congress, which opened in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong ...
Harry Moyer, a 102-year-old Flying Tigers veteran, visits Beijing on October 29, 2023, along with other guests. Arriving ...
Contestants run in the 2023 Gansu Linze Ecological Marathon on the Rainbow Trail in Zhangye, Northwest China’s Gansu ...