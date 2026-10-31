Former Sinopec chairman under investigation over suspected discipline, law violations

latest news





Fu Chengyu, former chairman of the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) and former secretary of the company's leading Party members group, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, China’s top anti-graft body announced on Saturday.A statement from the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision said that Fu is currently undergoing a disciplinary review and supervisory investigation.Global Times