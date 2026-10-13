Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan under investigation for suspected serious discipline, law violations

Huang Qifan, former mayor of Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has been placed under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said on Tuesday.



Huang, also former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chongqing Municipal Committee, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious discipline and law violations, the statement said.



Global Times

