Three former senior officials expelled from CPC for serious violations of Party discipline and laws

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China's top anti-graft authorities on Saturday announced disciplinary action against three former senior officials for serious violations of Party discipline and laws, with all three suspected of bribery and their cases transferred to procuratorial organs for review and prosecution, according to the official website of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.According to the website, Xiao Jie, former deputy chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress, and Gu Jun, former general manager of China National Nuclear Corporation, were expelled from the CPC. Han Song, former deputy general manager of China Resources Group, was expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office.The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision had placed the three under disciplinary review and supervision investigation earlier this year.The investigation found that Xiao accepted gifts and attended banquets that could have affected the impartial performance of his duties, according to the anti-graft authorities. He was also accused of seeking benefits for others in official selection and appointment, using his authority to benefit relatives, and bearing major leadership responsibility for the excessive distribution of agricultural machinery subsidies by his unit.Xiao also extensively interfered in construction projects, engaged in power-for-money deals, used his positions to help others obtain subsidies and project contracts, and illegally accepted large amounts of money and valuables, according to the official statement. His benefits will be canceled, his qualification as a delegate to the eighth Hainan Provincial CPC Congress terminated, and his illicit gains confiscated.Gu was found to have resisted organizational investigation, engaged in superstitious activities, improperly accepted cash gifts, attended banquets and accepted travel arrangements, and sought benefits for others in employee recruitment, according to the statement.He was also accused of engaging in improper sexual relationships involving exchanges of power for sexual favors, using his positions to help others secure project contracts, equipment procurement deals and payments, and illegally accepting large amounts of money and valuables. Gu's benefits will be revoked and his illicit gains confiscated.Han was found to have engaged in superstitious activities and repeatedly attended banquets, accepted travel arrangements and transportation services from individuals under his management or receiving services from him, the anti-graft authorities said.He also sought benefits for others in promotions and recruitment, improperly accepted gifts and gift cards, allowed relatives to receive improper remuneration, and interfered in market activities in violation of regulations. Han was accused of turning public power into a tool for personal gain, helping others secure project contracts and promotions, and illegally accepting large amounts of money and valuables.The authorities said the three had seriously violated multiple areas of Party discipline, committed serious duty-related violations and were suspected of accepting bribes. Their illicit gains will be confiscated, while their suspected criminal cases and related assets will be transferred to procuratorial organs for review and prosecution in accordance with the law.Global Times