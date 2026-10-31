CCG conducts routine law-enforcement patrols east of China’s Taiwan island

The China Coast Guard (CCG) task group led by CCGS Hushi conducted routine law-enforcement patrols on Saturday in the waters east of China’s Taiwan Island in accordance with the law, said Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG. The CCG will continue to strengthen law-enforcement patrols in the relevant jurisdictional waters and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang added.

