CCG conducts routine law-enforcement patrols in the waters East of China’s Taiwan island

Photo: screenshot from the CCG’s official WeChat account

The China Coast Guard (CCG) task group led by CCGS Hushi conducted routine law-enforcement patrols on Saturday in the waters east of China’s Taiwan island in accordance with the law, said Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG. The China Coast Guard (CCG) task group led by CCGS Hushi conducted routine law-enforcement patrols on Saturday in the waters east of China’s Taiwan island in accordance with the law, said Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG.

Since October, Hushi task group has been strengthening control over the relevant waters to effectively ensure orderly navigation and activities, safeguarding the legitimate and lawful rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of fishermen on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, Jiang said.The CCG will continue to strengthen law-enforcement patrols in the relevant jurisdictional waters and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said.Global Times