PLA deploys early warning aircraft, reconnaissance drone, fighter jet and bomber in China's Huangyan Dao patrols

A Type 054A frigate featured in video footage released by People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command (STC) Photo: screenshot from video footage released on STC's official WeChat account

China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels featured in a video footage released by CCG Photo: screenshot from video footage released on CCG's official WeChat account

Elements of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command (STC), including naval and air units, conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas on Friday, according to an official release from the STC.On the same day, the China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, according to the CCG.Both the STC and CCG said that this is a necessary countermeasure in response to the Philippines' rights-violation and provocative acts.A video released by the STC showed that KJ-500 early warning aircraft, WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance drone, J-16 fighter jet, JL-10 advanced trainer jet, H-6K bomber armed with YJ-12 supersonic anti-ship missiles, and Type 054A frigate participated in the operation.Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. Since October, forces of the STC have strengthened readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, the STC said in the release. Since October, the CCG has enhanced law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, and regulated ships engaged in illegal rights-violation activities in accordance with laws and regulations.Such patrols are aimed at further enhancing control and management over relevant waters and airspace, and serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts, the STC stressed. While the CCG noted that such patrols are meant to further strengthen orderly management of relevant waters and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.Forces of the STC will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security and firmly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, the STC stressed.The video released by the STC showed Chinese naval aviation forces tracking and monitoring a Philippine C-208 military aircraft. A Chinese Air Force aircraft issued a verbal warning: "Philippine military aircraft C-208, you have intruded into China's airspace over Huangyan Dao. Leave immediately, or we will take measures against you. You will bear full responsibility for all ensuing consequences."Global Times