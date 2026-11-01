Overseas observers say CPC plenum shows firm resolve in full and rigorous Party self-governance

The fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee is presided over by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The 20th CPC Central Committee held its fifth plenary session in Beijing from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

The fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee concluded Thursday in Beijing after adopting a resolution on persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important address at the session.The plenum made systematic plans for persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance, demonstrating the Party's resolve to strengthen its governing capacity, maintain its advanced nature and integrity, and keep close ties with the people, overseas political analysts have said.They commended the Party's sustained efforts to improve governance and combat corruption, noting that the measures would help translate long-term development goals into effective action, consolidate public trust and provide useful insights for other countries seeking stronger institutions and better public services.STRENGTHENING CAPACITY TO DELIVERThe session stressed that strict management of officials is the key to full and rigorous Party self-governance. It called for implementing the Party's organizational line for the new era and applying stringent standards to the education, cultivation, selection, appointment, management, and oversight of officials.It also emphasized that Party organizations at all levels play the principal role in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, calling for systematically advancing their development at all levels and in all sectors to strengthen their political and organizational functions.For Lyazid Benhami, an expert on China-France relations, full and rigorous Party self-governance helps improve policy consistency, clarify officials' responsibilities and strengthen coordination across different levels of decision-making, all of which are particularly important in a country as large and diverse as China.For China, continuity in major strategic directions helps advance projects that require substantial investment and a long time to complete, he said.Combining that continuity with regular assessments of implementation enables the Party to listen to the public and adjust policies when necessary, Benhami added.Ling Tek Soon, senior lecturer at the Institute of China Studies of the University of Malaya, said the CPC's efforts to address its own problems and combat corruption reflect a long-term vision for governance. By continually improving the overall quality of its officials, the Party also creates room for fresh talent and ideas, he added.Joseph Mutaboba, a former Rwandan diplomat, highlighted the importance of connecting leadership, institutional responsibility and implementation."Effective governance begins with the quality, integrity and accountability of public officials," he said.Merit-based recruitment, continuous professional development, performance evaluation, and transparent accountability mechanisms are essential for strengthening public institutions, Mutaboba added.BUILDING INTEGRITY, PUBLIC TRUSTThe CPC has outlined four areas of focus for steadfastly following a distinctive Chinese path to combating corruption, including maintaining a tough stance against corruption, strengthening checks on and oversight over the exercise of power, fortifying the cultural-ethical foundations for championing integrity and disdaining corruption, and enhancing coordinated efforts to prevent corruption by rooting out audacity, opportunity and desire.Eduardo Regalado, a researcher at Cuba's International Policy Research Center, said the approach addresses different causes of corruption: deterrence raises the cost of wrongdoing, institutional safeguards close loopholes, and education makes integrity an internal commitment.He also viewed the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving work conduct as an institutional means of curbing undesirable practices and maintaining close ties with the people."Strengthening Party regulations and institutions turns political will into stable, predictable and binding rules and procedures," Regalado said, adding that this helps make full and rigorous Party self-governance sustainable and consistent with the modernization of national governance.Koh King Kee, president of the Center for New Inclusive Asia, a Malaysian think tank, said the anti-corruption campaign had sent a clear message that no area or individual was exempt from scrutiny.Effective supervision of power, sound institutions and education must advance together so that people experience fairness and justice in their daily lives, Koh said.Alberto Moreno, president of the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland), linked the Party's long-term governing capacity to its ability to prevent corruption, bureaucracy and privilege from weakening its relationship with the people."The CPC draws its strength from the people and always serves the people," he said.Institutional restraints and ideological education are inseparable, Moreno added, stressing the importance of combining discipline with officials' morality and commitment to public service.SHARING EXPERIENCEThe endeavors to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance in the new era have broken new ground in the self-reform of the century-old Party and brought about historic achievements and transformations in the cause of the Party and the country, according to a communique issued following the plenum on Thursday.Such progress in self-reform has drawn praise from observers who see the ability to learn and adapt as essential to a governing party's long-term vitality.Peter Hediger, a Swiss sinologist, said the CPC's experience demonstrates an ongoing process of adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times."It is the dynamic nature of the CPC which has enabled pragmatic approaches to various political, social, and economic problems," Hediger said.Winston Alarcon, general secretary of the Communist Party of Ecuador, said Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building draws on Marxist theory while responding to China's national conditions, providing guidance for Party development and the country's modernization.The concepts of full and rigorous Party self-governance and self-reform have enriched Marxist thinking on party building, he said.For Latin American societies, an important lesson is the need to study their own history and culture, confront new challenges and develop theories grounded in experience, Alarcon added. Countries should explore independent development paths suited to their circumstances, he noted.Benhami likewise emphasized the wider relevance of combining strategic continuity with self-improvement.Countries with different histories and institutions can draw on that experience as they seek more accountable and effective governance to ensure that public resources serve the public interest and the benefits of development reach the people, he said.