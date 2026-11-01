Full text: Explanation of the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance
By Xinhua Published: Nov 01, 2026 06:15 PM
The Explanation of the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance was made public on Sunday.
The explanation was made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.
Please see the attachment for the English translation of the full text of this document. Full text: Explanation of the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance