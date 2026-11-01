Full text: Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance
By Xinhua Published: Nov 01, 2026 06:38 PM
The Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance was made public on Sunday.
The document was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 29.
Please see the attachment for the English translation of the full text of this document.Full text: Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance