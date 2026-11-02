CHINA / POLITICS
Xi stresses improving protection, coordination to make Yellow River more beautiful
By Xinhua Published: Nov 02, 2026 05:34 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to continuously improve protection and coordination to make the Yellow River more beautiful.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on further advancing the protection and governance of the Yellow River.