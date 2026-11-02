Dubai Ride kicks off 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge with 41,836 cyclists

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Dubai Ride, the opening event of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge, brought 41,836 cyclists to Sheikh Zayed Road and the streets of Downtown Dubai on Sunday.According to the organizers, attendance surpassed the 40,000-plus people who took part in 2025, and more than doubled the 2020 inaugural event.Cyclists could choose between two routes. A 4-kilometer family route along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard that passed the Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa, while a 12-kilometer route on Sheikh Zayed Road went past the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Water Canal.Organizers said 53 participants with disabilities took part using handcycles, tandem bikes and adapted bicycles, with a dedicated entry point. People with disabilities in the UAE are officially known as "people of determination."Entertainment was lined up along both routes, with DJs, marching bands and displays showing riders' speeds. Families and children were among those taking part, with the event coinciding with the UAE's Year of Family."Seeing Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai transformed into vibrant cycling routes, with thousands of residents and visitors riding past some of our city's most iconic landmarks, is a powerful reflection of Dubai's passion for sports and active living," said Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, in a press release sent to the Global Times.Hareb said the turnout showed Dubai Ride had become one of the city's most ­anticipated community sporting events, adding that seeing parents, children and grandparents cycling side by side had been "particularly inspiring."The challenge was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, and asks participants to carry out 30 minutes of physical activity a day for 30 days. It has attracted more than 16 million participants over its first nine editions.The scale of the events has grown. Dubai Run, which was first held in 2019 with 70,000 runners, drew more than 307,000 in 2025."Today's turnout reflects the enthusiasm and commitment that have made 30x30 part of Dubai's identity. We look forward to inspiring even more people to discover their own 30x30 and build lasting healthy habits," Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said in the press release.Three more flagship events are scheduled before the challenge ends on November 29. Dubai Stand Up Paddle takes place at Hatta Dam on November 7-8, Dubai Run returns to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 22, and Dubai Yoga will be held at DIFC Gate on November 29.Three free fitness villages, more than 30 community fitness hubs and thousands of classes are also open across the emirate during the month.