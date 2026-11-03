China to accelerate deep-sea development during 15th Five-Year Plan period as marine economy projected to reach 13 trillion yuan by 2030

China's upgraded manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong is recovered on October 2, 2026, after completing its 465th dive, during which it reached a depth of 7,056.9 meters. Photo: Xinhua

China will continue to accelerate deep-sea mineral development, natural gas hydrate extraction, and ultra-deep marine oil and gas exploration during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Tuesday.The country will implement major projects, including the third phases of the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong and icebreakers Xuelong's polar expedition programs. These initiatives aim to drive technological breakthroughs, equipment upgrades and commercialization across the marine sector.Ma Weichen, a NDRC official, said at a press conference that the 15th Five-Year Plan period is a critical window for China to become a maritime power. The country will focus on three areas - new technology, new industries and new frontiers.On technology, China will organize research on key marine challenges, develop more equipment, and address gaps in high-end instruments, critical materials and basic software. The country will also coordinate the development of national laboratories, key laboratories and engineering projects, while training more talent.In the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, China's marine GDP surpassed 9 trillion yuan, 10 trillion yuan and 11 trillion yuan in successive steps. The China Marine Economic Development Report 2026 shows that marine GDP exceeded 11 trillion yuan in 2025, accounting for 7.9 percent of national GDP. China leads the world in shipbuilding, marine engineering equipment and ocean shipping. Major achievements include the commissioning of the world's largest ocean drilling vessel Mengxiang, and the first crewed submersible mission in the Arctic ice zone.In the next phase, China will consolidate marine equipment manufacturing, transportation and fisheries, while fostering new sectors such as marine biomedicine, new marine materials, marine electronics and artificial intelligence applications, the official said.Offshore wind power will expand in an orderly manner, with integrated grid infrastructure. Cumulative installed offshore wind capacity is expected to exceed 100 million kilowatts by 2030. Marine GDP is projected to surpass 13 trillion yuan by 2030.