Body of former Chinese vice premier Liu Yandong cremated

The body of Liu Yandong, a former Chinese vice premier and state councilor, was cremated in Beijing on Tuesday. She died of illness in Beijing on Oct. 28 at the age of 81.



President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state, including Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, bid Liu farewell at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Tuesday morning.



Amid mournful strains of funeral music, they stood in silent tribute before Liu's remains and paid their final respects with three bows. They shook hands with Liu's family members to offer their condolences.



Liu had also served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 17th and 18th CPC Central Committees, and as vice chairperson of the 10th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body.



She was extolled as an excellent Party member, a time-tested and loyal communist fighter, and an outstanding leader in the CPC's united front work and in the fields of education, science and technology, health, and work for women and children in China.



Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao, among others, had either visited Liu while she was in the hospital or expressed deep condolences over her passing and offered sincere sympathies to her family members through various means.

