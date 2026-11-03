Meeting up

Chongqing Zoo holds a 100-day meet-and-greet for a giant panda cub on November 3, 2026. The cub of giant panda "Mangzai" made its official public debut to visitors. The cub is currently growing well and weighs 6,400 grams. Photo: VCG
Giant panda cub Wangshu, the offspring of giant panda Liangyue, celebrates its first birthday at the Chongqing Zoo ...
Giant panda and its cub pictured at Shenshuping base in Sichuan, SW China
A female giant panda cub weighing 270.4 grams became the world's heaviest captive panda newborn ever registered, a ...