PHOTO / CHINA
Meeting up
By VCG Published: Nov 04, 2026 12:06 AM
Chongqing Zoo holds a 100-day meet-and-greet for a giant panda cub on November 3, 2026. The cub of giant panda

Chongqing Zoo holds a 100-day meet-and-greet for a giant panda cub on November 3, 2026. The cub of giant panda "Mangzai" made its official public debut to visitors. The cub is currently growing well and weighs 6,400 grams. Photo: VCG




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