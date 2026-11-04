China's central bank to step up relending policy to support stock repurchases, shareholder buybacks

The People's Bank of China Photo: VCG

China's central bank said on Wednesday that it has stepped up implementation of stock repurchase and shares buy-back relending policy, cutting the relending facility rate by 0.25 basis points to 1 percent effective on Wednesday, in an attempt to maintain stable operation of the country's capital market.The facility is available to 21 national-level commercial banks and five systemically important city-level banks. It covers 100 percent of eligible loans, has a term of one year and can be extended according to the banks' needs, according to an announcement by the People's Bank of China (PBC) on Wednesday.Banks are allowed to add a reasonable margin on top of the relending rate and independently determine the maturities and pricing of stock repurchase and shareholding increase loans. They are encouraged to accelerate loan disbursements and enhance listed companies' and major shareholders' capacity for market value management, the PBC said.According to Li Chang’an, a professor at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, lowering the interest rate on stock repurchases and the re-lending facility carries multiple positive implications for the market.L i told the Global Times on Wednesday that the move will help reduce financing costs for listed companies, making it easier for them to repurchase shares and increase holdings at a time when capital markets remain relatively weak, which will support stability of the capital market.The central bank also pledged to provide sufficient relending quota support, which experts said the policy is expected to release more liquidity and draw additional funds into equities, which could bolster market confidence.Following several meetings on the program on Monday, banks have submitted quota applications totaling more than 200 billion yuan ($29.9 billion), and the PBC said it will continue to fully meet banks' relending needs and support them in actively addressing the financing demand of listed companies and major shareholders, according to the statement.With long-term capital gradually entering the market, the medium- to long-term outlook remains positive. Li said that investment banks and brokerages have responded positively, with applications for repurchase and share buy-back relending quotas continuing to rise.However, he said that long-term market stability depends on deeper institutional reforms, including stricter IPO screening, improved delisting mechanisms and better dividend policies, so that higher-quality listed companies can deliver sustainable returns and provide a stronger foundation for the market.Wednesday's rate cut followed an announcement by the PBC earlier this week to shift the relending program from a temporary arrangement to a permanent institutional arrangement, and lower the relending rate from 1.25 percent to 1 percent. The program is one of two policy tools supporting the capital market, alongside the Securities, Funds and Insurance Companies Swap Facility.Industry analysts said the latest measures taken by the central bank are fresh moves to support the stable and healthy development of the capital market. They are expected to channel more funds into the stock market by helping financial institutions expand their investment capacity, while broader participation by institutional investors could help strengthen market confidence.On Thursday, Chinese chipmaker CXMT announced a new plan to raise the amount of share repurchases. Under the proposed adjustment, the buyback amount would increase from the original range of 1 billion to 2 billion yuan, to a new range of 2.5 billion yuan to 5 billion yuan, with both the floor and ceiling 2.5 times the original plan and the cap increased by 3 billion yuan.The company said the proposal reflects its confidence in its future sustainable development and its strong recognition of the company’s value. The move is intended to protect investors’ interests, strengthen market confidence, and support the company’s healthy growth.“It is both necessary and beneficial to use policy tools such as stock repurchases to inject liquidity into the market,” Dong Shaopeng, a senior research fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The expert rejected foreign media claims that China’s stock market volatility is driven by external shocks, structural problems and sell-offs in the technology sector. He said that the volatility is largely a result of domestic market dynamics.The market is expected to gradually shift from sentiment-driven movements back to fundamentals-driven performance. As the foundation of China's economic recovery continues to strengthen, corporate earnings are expected to improve steadily, offering fundamental support to equity prices, according to Chinese analysts.Global Times